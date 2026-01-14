US Personnel at Qatar Air Base Urged To Evacuate After Iranian Official Highlights Past Strike

Personnel at the Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the United States’ largest military installation in the Middle East, were advised to evacuate, a US official told the Associated Press on Wednesday.

A report of the potential evacuation came after an Iranian official referenced a previous strike on the same base, and the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced it had reached “peak readiness.”

The US official described the step as a “precautionary measure” but did not clarify whether it was a directive, a request, or how many would be evacuated. When asked about the evacuations, the Pentagon declined to comment, and the State Department gave no immediate indication of whether new security alerts might be issued for US diplomats or civilians in Qatar.

Qatar said Wednesday that its recent actions were “undertaken in response to the current regional tensions.” In a post on X, the government’s media office added, “The IMO reaffirms that the State of Qatar continues to implement all necessary measures to safeguard the security and safety of its citizens and residents as a top priority, including actions related to the protection of critical infrastructure and military facilities.”

Al-Udeid air base, which hosts roughly 10,000 American personnel, was pointed to as a possible target by Ali Shamkhani, an adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In his post on X, he wrote: “The #US President, who repeatedly talks about the futile aggression against #Iran’s nuclear facilities, would do well to also mention the destruction of the US base in #Al-Udeid by Iranian missiles.”

Iran previously launched missiles at Al-Udeid on June 23, 2025, saying the strike was in response to US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites the day before during the Iran–Israel war.

Majid Mousavi, who leads the Revolutionary Guards’ Aerospace Force, said Iran has increased its missile stockpile since its 12-day conflict with Israel last year and claimed the country is now at “peak readiness” for any looming clash.

Meanwhile, protests across Iran have reached all 31 provinces, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency. The organization reported Wednesday that at least 2,571 people have been killed and more than 18,100 arrested during more than two weeks of unrest. Israeli intelligence is believed to assess that the actual death toll is more than twice that figure.