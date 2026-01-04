Venezuelan VP Claims ‘Zionist Fingerprints’ in Maduro Capture; Israeli FM Hopes To Renew Ties Between Jerusalem and Caracas

Following the US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Saturday, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez claimed on state television that the operation had “Zionist fingerprints,” and added that “the true objective of the American operation was to dismantle Venezuela’s political independence.”

The remarks reflect on tense relations between Venezuela and Israel. Caracas severed ties with Jerusalem in 2009, and the regime has maintained a strong alliance with Iran. Israeli officials have suspected the regime of providing support for Hezbollah.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on X strongly condemned the US operation in Venezuela and claimed that it “constitutes a clear violation of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and the basic rules of international law.”

Israeli leaders welcomed the news of the US operation. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote in English on X: “Congratulations, US President Donald Trump, on your bold and historic leadership for freedom and justice. I salute your firm determination and the brilliant action of your brave soldiers.”

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar praised the mission and said the US “acted as the leader of the free world.” He expressed support for the Venezuelan people and added that he hoped the move would lead to the re-establishment of diplomatic ties between Jerusalem and Caracas.

“At this historic moment, Israel stands alongside the freedom-loving Venezuelan people, who have suffered under Maduro’s illegal tyranny,” Sa’ar said in a statement.

“Israel welcomes the removal of the dictator who led a network of drugs and terror and hopes for the return of democracy to the country and for friendly relations between the states,” he added.

“The people of Venezuela deserve to exercise their democratic rights. South America deserves a future free from the axis of terror and drugs.”

President Trump declared the military operation, which began with airstrikes in Caracas and culminated with the US arresting Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and charging the president with narco-terrorism, as “extraordinary.” He added that the US will “run” Venezuela “until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition.”